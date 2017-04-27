Police ID 2 bodies found in SUV in Kansas City, Kansas Wal-Mart parking lot

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a sport utility vehicle in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the victims were 26-year-old Carolyn Williams-Cottier, of Kansas City, Kansas, and 30-year-old Trevor Roth, of Dodge City. They were found Sunday morning in the parking lot across the streets from the Legends Outlets shopping center near the Kansas Speedway.

The release says an autopsy determined that their deaths were accidental. But an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.

