Topeka releases 2017 homeless count numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka released their numbers for their 2017 point-in-time count, an annual count of all the homeless in the area.

The city says 365 people were experiencing homelessness at the time of the count with the majority being 25 years of age and older.

This year’s point-in-time count was conducted on January 25, 2017.

Last year Topeka counted 417 people homeless, 7 percent of whom were veterans and 228 whom were reported to have a serious mental illness.

The city says the information gathered helps Topeka to understand the face of homelessness within the community; identify and review resources to meet the needs of people who are homeless, raise public awareness and measure community progress towards ending homelessness.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for government and social-service agencies to obtain appropriate funding to provide needed services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk for homelessness.”

