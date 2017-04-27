Topeka roads could be costing you $1,500 a year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sticker shock may be the best way to describe how you may feel when to learn how much the Topeka and Kansas’ bad roadways could be costing you.

A new report from the National Transportation Research Group is out. The new “Trip Report” claims, more than a third of the state’s urban roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

It’s worse in Topeka where they say 73 percent of roads in the metro are bad. That’s costing Topeka drivers an average of $1,500 each year.

It adds up statewide.

“The report finds that Kansas residents are paying an additional $2.7 billion annually in the cost of driving on rough roads, the cost of delays caused by traffic congestion and the economic consequences of traffic crashes,” said Rocky Moretti.

The “Trip Report” lays blame at the statehouse door, claiming that nearly $2.5 billion in highway cuts in recent years have caused good roads to go bad.

The City of Topeka responded with a statement saying that they’re committed to improving streets” and are working to “secure adequate funding.