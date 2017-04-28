3 charged in murder of Osawatomie man lured by Craigslist

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three people are charged in the stabbing death of a Kansas man who was lured to Kansas City by a Craigslist ad.

The Jackson County prosecutor announced charges Friday in the killing of 29-year-old Michael Luckey of Osawatomie. His body was found April 5 near an abandoned home in south Kansas City.

Twenty-year-old Tayelor Fitzpatrick, and Micah Dozier and Larry Wren III, both 18, each face first-degree murder and three other charges.

Prosecutors say the suspects and a juvenile used Craigslist to get Luckey to Kansas City in order to rob him. After Luckey was killed, the suspects allegedly burned his vehicle and left his body at the home. They then allegedly used Luckey’s credit cards to spend several hundred dollars on electronics and other items.

