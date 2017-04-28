Alphabet paid Google CEO Sundar Pichai $200M in 2016

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google CEO Sundar Pichai (soon-DAHR pee-CHAY) received a $200 million compensation package last year for running the internet company that makes nearly all the money for Alphabet Inc.

Most of the pay consisted of Alphabet stock that the company valued at $198.7 million in securities documents filed Friday. Alphabet gave the award to Pichai in January 2016, a few months after he succeeded Larry Page as Google’s CEO. Pichai still reports to Page, a Google co-founder who is now Alphabet’s CEO.

Page limits his annual pay to $1 because he already has an estimated fortune of $41 billion.

The stock that Pichai received will vest in quarterly increments through January 2020.

The 44-year-old Pichai also received a $650,000 salary last year in addition to personal security services and air travel valued at $372,000.

