Chilly, wet weekend to wrap-up April 2017

We’re tracking a day of transition, as we wrap-up the final work/school week of April. All of the rain from last night continues to leave our area, as it heads north into Nebraska. That means we’re already drying out and the skies will attempt to clear as the day unfolds. Expect highs similar to yesterday – they’ll be hanging out in the lower/middle 60s this afternoon under those clearing skies. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 70° – so we’re 5-10° below that seasonal standard still. Keep those Friday evening plans because it’ll be nice tonight compared to what’s coming this weekend.

Speaking of – we’re tracking 2-3 inches of widespread rain to fall on Saturday and Sunday combined. That’s a lot of rain. As is always the case, even some locally higher amounts are expected – as some of the rain could train over the same areas for extended periods of time. To make matters worse – temperatures are going to be downright COLD this weekend. Don’t expect temps to move a whole lot (day or night) – they’ll be trapped in the 40s until Monday. It looks like the rain will start as early as daybreak tomorrow. There will be a couple break in the rain this weekend too – but don’t count on too many of these. We’re going to take the weekend forecast literally hour-by-hour so you can know exactly where the rain is and where it’s headed. Our weekend team will keep the forecast fresh, tracking any and all changes over the next couple days. But as of right now, your takeaways should be WET and COLD – that’s your weekend forecast in a nut shell. It’s also worth mentioning that severe weather is NOT in play this weekend – just a good ol’ fashioned springtime gully-washer. With that being said, obviously we turn our attention to localized flooding because of the crooked rainfall totals. Stay tuned.

There’s no question that we end our wettest month so far this year…on an even wetter note. Maybe it’s kind of fitting in that regard? May 1st is Monday and it’s as if Mother Nature knows the old adage ‘April showers bring May flowers’ because the weather couldn’t be much better to start the fresh month. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine to kick off next week. Highs battle into the middle 60s on Monday and they’ll bloom into the lower 70s by Tuesday. After this weekend, our next best chance for rain will wait until the middle of next week. Longer range computer models are not sold on next Wednesday’s rain chance just yet (there’s still lots of wiggle room) so we’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking the extended forecast over the next several days. Enjoy (but pack lots of rain gear this weekend)!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert