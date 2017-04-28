Controlling your online accounts after death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The saying goes “you can’t live forever” — or can you?

Many of us live our lives in the digital world, but what happens to all that information and the photos you post to social media after you pass away?

When it comes to your “end of life” planning, you typically think about your property and other assets.

It can be easy to forget about your online information, but experts say preparing for your “digital death” is becoming more important.

If you don’t have a plan in place, it can put your loved ones in a tough spot.

Krysty Adcroft is the President of Tribal Media, a digital marketing agency based out of Scranton, Pennsylvania. She gives social media advice to businesses.

Adcroft tells affiliate WBRE-TV nearly all of the major social media sites require various forms of identification and proof of death to delete a profile.

But this issue, handling a “digital death”, is prompting many of those sites to give their users more choice when it comes managing their accounts.

Facebook, for example, now gives you the option to “memorialize” an account, which allows people to look at photos and post on the wall without triggering birthday reminders or “people you may know” requests.

Adcroft says if your Facebook profile is memorialized, you can also choose a “legacy contact” — someone to look after your account.

Adcroft says your plan should include a list of your usernames and passwords for your online accounts and simple instructions that explain what should happen to them. That advice applies to any digital presence from social media to bank accounts.

Adcroft says that as you’re doing your “end of life” planning, that’s a good time to also take a look at your privacy settings on those social media profiles.

Make sure that each account has a different password that’s strong enough to prevent your profile from being hacked before or after you pass away.

