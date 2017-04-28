‘Dagger’ brigade at Fort Riley to deploy to Europe this fall

FORT RILEY, Kan. – Officials at Fort Riley announced that the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, is scheduled to deploy this fall to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Approximately 4,000 Soldiers assigned to the “Dagger” brigade will set out as part of the regular rotation of forces in that region and will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Col. David Gardner said the “Dagger” brigade is looking forward to deploying back to Europe.

“The brigade has served most of its 100-year history in support of our European allies and will arrive after a year of training ready to do so again.”