Emporia, Glass Blown Open offers unique experience to pro disc golfers



EMPORIA (KSNT) – It’s about that time of the year when the weather’s warmer, allowing hundreds to gather to Emporia for some golf… but not the kind of golf you might think off.

This weekend it’s all about disc golf, as the top players in the world competed in the Glass Blown Open, an event that was started in 2003, but has grown to the world’s biggest disc golfing tournament.

“The event started with 88 players,” said Jeremy Rusco, Owner of Dynamic Discs. “The next few years it had a 100 plus players, then 300, 500, 800, then last two years we had 1100 competitors, which is the maximum capacity with the number of courses we have here.”

So with the success of the event in Emporia, the city has is starting to get a new nickname

“People are starting to call it the disc golf capital in the world,” Rusco said.

While outsiders have also noticed a trend starting.

“No matter where you go, you’re going to see a disc golfer when you’re in Emporia, Kansas,” said Nikko Locastro, a disc golfer from St. Louis.

However, the question at hand is ‘Why’? Why Emporia that is.

“All of our courses are so close to one another,” Rusco said. “Players are only having to drive from one course to the other.”

The location definitely helps, but others say it’s also a different atmosphere than a regular tournament.

“It’s a really special tournament for all of us professionals,” said Drew Gibson, disc golfer from California.“Normally, you stay at the hotel, go to the course, practice, go back to the hotel or your buddy’s house or whatever.”

However in Emporia, that’s not the case.

“The community coming together, and all the businesses working together to promote disc golf as one family,” Locastro said. “Just everybody getting together at this event.”

While there’s winners and losers, after it all, they’re here for the love of the game.

The Glass Blown Open will wrap up with their final round on Saturday.