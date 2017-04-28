Fifth suspect in Pittsburg State student’s death pleads

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A fifth person charged in the shooting death of a Pittsburg State University student pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Darius Rainey agreed to the plea deal Friday in the October 2014 death of 20-year-old Taylor Thomas.

The Joplin Globe reports District Attorney Michael Gayoso said Rainey will be sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 25 years. Sentencing was scheduled for June 19.

Thomas was a 20-year-old junior at the school when he was killed during a planned robbery at his home. Authorities allege the intruders were seeking drugs and money, with the drugs belonging to Thomas’ roommate.

The other four suspects have all pleaded guilty to various charges in the case.