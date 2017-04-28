K-State officially welcome new president

KSNT News Published:
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It was a big day in the Little Apple. The Kansas State University Wildcats officially welcomed their new president.

Richard Myers took on the role as the 14th Kansas State University President. The retired Air Force General graduated from K-State back in 1965 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

In an inauguration ceremony in McCain Auditorium Friday morning, Myers said KSU seemed like a perfect fit for him. He also praised the university for its academic excellence.

“Right now we have the brightest students ever enrolled here with record act score for incoming freshmen. And we also have the highest retention on graduation rates in school history. And our university remains the number one choice for Kansas high school seniors.”

Before Friday, General Myers served as interim president since last year after the former president Kirk Schulz left to become Washington State University’s president.

