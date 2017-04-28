Kansas City woman convicted of killing man during attempted robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery.

Jackson County prosecutors say Monique Ransom was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2013 killing of 33-year-old Eric Harrell.

Court records say that on the day before the killing, Ransom threatened to kill Harrell as she was being released from jail for allegedly assaulting him. She told jailers that she was “going to be back.”

Ransom was accused of going to Harrell’s home the next day with her brother and boyfriend. Court records say that while the boyfriend was outside, Ransom and her brother pointed guns at Harrell to rob him and shot him when he resisted.

Charges are pending against her brother.