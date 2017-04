Local agencies to host drug take back day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Drug collection! That’s the name of the game all across Northeast Kansas on April 29.

Law enforcement agencies will be hosting Drug Take Back Day, an annual event that saw 16 tons of unwanted prescription drugs collected in 2016.

If you opt to clean out your medicine cabinet, you’ll find collection bins at the following locations:

Junction City:

JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

LOBBY AREA

Wamego:

GENE’S HEARTLAND FOODS

WAMEGO POLICE

Alma:

WABAUNSEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

4TH FLOOR, WABAUNSEE COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Abilene:

ABILENE COMMUNITY CENTER

Topeka:

SOLDIER TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

TOPEKA POLICE DEPT.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

PREVENTION AND RECOVERY SERVICES/SAFE STREETS

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY POLICE OFFICE

DEER CREEK RECREATION CENTER

EASTSIDE COMMUNITY POLICE OFFICE

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT

Emporia:

LION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Marysville:

MARSHALL COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Clay Center:

CLAY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Maple Hill:

MAPLE HILL CITY HALL

Holton:

JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE