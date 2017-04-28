Mexican Taco Shop robbed Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for two suspects who robbed the Mexican Taco Shop on SW 10th Street early Friday morning.

Police say two armed men, possibly in their late teens, approached an employee inside the business around 1:45 a.m. One was wearing a gray hoodie. Both of them had their faces covered.

They both fled the scene and remain on the loose at this time.

KNST will update you on this story as more details become available. If you have any information about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers.