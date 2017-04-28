Mexican Taco Shop robbed Friday morning

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for two suspects who robbed the Mexican Taco Shop on SW 10th Street early Friday morning.

Police say two armed men, possibly in their late teens, approached an employee inside the business around 1:45 a.m. One was wearing a gray hoodie. Both of them had their faces covered.

They both fled the scene and remain on the loose at this time.

KNST will update you on this story as more details become available. If you have any information about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s