Miss Kansas USA 2017 talks with KSNT News about life, pageant and career

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Catherine Carmichael, Miss Kansas USA, joined the KSNT News morning team Friday.

Catherine, who is from Manhattan, Kansas, won the title of Miss Kansas USA back in November. She is the assistant director of recruiting for University of Kansas football.

“Since then, it’s been really crazy and really busy working a full time job and having to do Miss Kansas USA. But it’s something I love and enjoy.”

Catherine is very passionate about raising awareness for Pediatric and childhood cancer. Her younger brother is a two-time Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer survivor.

“For me raising money for childhood cancer awareness is really what I want to spend my year doing.”

During her 5 years at KU she became the starting outside hitter for the university volleyball team. She helped the team to two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances; and in 2013 her team became the first KU volleyball team in history to make a Sweet 16 appearance.