Police investigate shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are investigating a shooting in central Topeka.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of SW Garfield, just north of the College Hill disitrict, where they located a male victim with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police tell KSNT News they have no suspect information at this time and that detectives are looking for any information on this shooting as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400.