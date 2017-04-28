Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border

The Associated Press Published:
OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu speeches during a ceremony marking the OPCW's 20th anniversary in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The global chemical weapons watchdog's ceremony comes just three weeks after dozens of people were killed in a suspected nerve gas attack in Syria. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, POOL)

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists say U.S. armored vehicles have deployed in areas in northern Syria along the border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.

Footage posted by Syrian activists online shows a convoy of U.S. armored vehicles driving on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, a few hundred meters from the Turkish border. Clashes in the area were reported between Turkish and Kurdish forces Wednesday a day after the Turkish airstrike.

Rami Abdurrahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the deployment seems limited.

A Kurdish activist, Mustafa Bali, confirmed the deployment.

Col. John Dorrian, a U.S. spokesman for the international coalition against IS, declined to comment, saying troop movement is “ongoing.”

Related Posts