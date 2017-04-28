TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sears Auto Center in Topeka has announced that they will be closing their doors on May 27, 2017.

The store began notifying customers this week about the closure after Sears announced on April 21, 2017 that they would be closing 50 Sears Auto Center locations as well as 92 under performing K-mart pharmacy operations as part of their “restructuring program.”

Late last year Sears Holdings the announced the closure of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears locations, which included stores in Wichita, Salina and Leavenworth. See List Full list by CLICKING HERE

Sears Holdings released the following statement regarding the closings announcement on April 21:

“Consistent with our ongoing strategy of focusing on our Best Stores, Best Categories and Best Members, we will continue to take difficult yet necessary actions. As we sharpen our focus on profitable areas of our business, we will also continue to closely evaluate the longer-term viability of stores where a clear path to return to profitability is not in sight. We are determined to take all necessary actions to improve the performance of Sears Holdings and will leverage our lease optionality to reconfigure our stores and reduce capital obligations,”

Sears Auto in Topeka said if customers have existing warranties, they can go to their other store locations in Salina and Kansas City after May 27. The Topeka location is at SW 21st and Westport just west of I-470.

KSNT News has requested for a full list of the 50 Sears Auto stores closing and 92 Kmart pharmacy operations.

The Kmart located at 1740 SW Wanamaker in Topeka tells KSNT News they have not been told yet whether their pharmacy will be closing.

@Sears Auto Center in Topeka CLOSING at the end of May. @KSNTNews — Brian Michael (@WebGuyDulle) April 28, 2017