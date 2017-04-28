Stormont Vail submits letter of intent to buy St. Francis Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health has announced that they have submitted a letter to SCL Health Friday in a move to assume operations of St. Francis Health this summer.

Last week SCL Health said they would cease operating the hospital this summer if another operator did not come forward.

President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health Randy Peterson said they are committed to ensuring uninterrupted, local health care for the community.

“We are ready to strengthen the health care services in Topeka and the region and safeguard continued access to care close to home.”

Stormont Vail said transition planning is already underway, and they would work closely with SCL Health to advance what is typically a longer process for operational transitions.

“Stormont Vail has a strong, resourced transition team to move through a project of this scale thoroughly and quickly.”

Peterson said they will ensure business stays in Topeka.

“The mission of St. Francis and Stormont Vail are well aligned, and we have received strong support within the community for this transition.”

Stormont Vail Health said they are hopeful to work with SCL Health throughout this process to ensure staff and patient care are able to transition successfully.

On Thursday the University of Kansas Health System said they are also looking at acquiring St. Francis Hospital.

SCL Health has reported financial losses in recent years. It placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.

“The employees of St. Francis are more than just our neighbors; they are our friends in health care.”