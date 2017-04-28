Twins rally, hand Royals 8th straight loss

By Published:
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) celebrates with Max Kepler (26) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, April 28, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Sano also had a two-run homer in the fourth. He has eight hits in his last 11 at-bats.

The Royals have dropped eight straight.

Sano’s double high off the top of the left-center fence with the bases loaded scored Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. Two pitches later, Mauer doubled off Joakim Soria down the right-field line to score Max Kepler and Sano. Kepler had reached on a fielding error on Royals rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio.

Soria (1-1) retired only two of the seven batters he faced. Craig Breslow (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to pick up the win. Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save in as many chances.

