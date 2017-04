OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Zebra mussels are invading a northeast Kansas lake.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Tourism said the mussels were found in Osage State Fishing Lake in Osage County.

The mussels were discovered after state officials pulled a stolen car from the lake. Osage State Fishing Lake is located about 20 miles south of Topeka

Zebra mussels multiply rapidly and threaten native wildlife while also clogging water-supply intakes.