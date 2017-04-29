A rainy and chilly weekend ahead for Northeast Kansas

This is going to be a weekend you’ll want to stay inside. We’re still tracking one to almost two inches of widespread rain expected to fall across Northeast Kansas on Saturday and Sunday. Localized flooding is possible, especially near low-lying areas, creeks, streams and rivers, because of the heavy rainfall. If you live in those areas, this is something you will want to keep a close eye on for the next 24-48 hours.

If you are traveling out to Western Kansas this weekend, you’ll think you’re back in winter. Areas like Dodge City and Goodland are dealing with Winter Storm Watches and Warnings as our storm system that’s bringing us the chilly rain will give those areas several inches of snow. Our western counties could maybe see some snowflakes mixed in with some rain showers on Sunday afternoon, as well.

Thanks to the rain, we’ll be experiencing cooler air and cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to be downright chilly as they’ll only be going up to the middle to upper 40s today and near 50 degrees on Sunday. It’s going to be a breezy couple of days as well, which is going to make the temperatures feel cold out there as they will be coming out from the North sustained at about 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25-30 mph.

The rain should finally move out of the area late Sunday night into early Monday. High temperatures will finally start warming up a bit to near the 60 degrees on Monday and the upper 60s by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance for rain will wait until the middle of next week, right now the timing is Tuesday night into early Wednesday afternoon. Once that round of rain passes, will be sunny and quiet once again heading into late week and into next weekend. Temperatures will once again be back up in the lower 70s.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso