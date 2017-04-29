Drug Take Back Day aims at keeping you safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening around Northeast Kansas and taking part in this event could be life-saving.

It aims to collect unused or unwanted prescription drugs from your medicine cabinet, keeping kids safe and eliminating temptation for those with addictions who may come through your home.

Local police officers are speaking up about the importance of ridding your home of potentially dangerous drugs.

Emporia Police call this a “vital public safety and public health issue.”

Topeka Police tell KSNT News those in the capital city are taking action when it comes to getting rid of unwanted meds.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that they had collected 196 pounds of medication from people around the community.

Studies have shown that drug abuse often begins when someone finds pills laying around a home because they are easy to get a hold of, especially when it comes to teens.

In addition to Topeka and Emporia, Sunday you can drop your unwanted meds off around the viewing area in Holton, Wamego, Alma and Junction City.