TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The chow bell was ringing at the Combat Air Museum Saturday morning.

Pancakes and sausage filled plates out at Forbes Field. There were a few recognizable friendly faces flipping stack after stack of hot fluffy pancakes.

Our very own KSNT News team stepped in alongside local officials like Representative Brenda Dietrich to help out during the museums annual celebrity pancake feed.

Local bands and choirs also performed.

We're honored to help serve once again at the Combat Air Museum's Annual Celebrity Pancake Feed! Come on out until noon today! pic.twitter.com/pDDlMLeoYD — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) April 29, 2017