Ohio family surprised when Mark Zuckerberg comes to dinner

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports (http://bit.ly/2oSVBQ3 ) Zuckerberg dined Friday with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump.

Not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he’s now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg’s project, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, says he visited Youngstown’s Eastern Gateway Community College Friday and met with people recovering from opioid addiction in Dayton Saturday. He has challenged himself to visit people in all 50 states.