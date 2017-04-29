Police investigate central Topeka shooting after victim dropped off at hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka after a victim was dropped off at the hospital Saturday evening.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the victim was dropped off at Stormont Vail at 7:44 p.m. by a private vehicle.

Police are currently on the scene of 1111 SW Filmore, just southwest of Topeka High School, where the shooting was reported at an apartment complex.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and no suspect’s have been identified at this time.

