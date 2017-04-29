Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match

The Associated Press Published:
Britain's Prince Harry, right, uses a smartphone to take a photograph as he sits with competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd watching the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture. (Adrian Dennis/ Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has joined thousands of rugby fans at a London stadium to cheer on the annual British armed forces rugby match.

The 32-year-old prince, a former Army captain, was attending the 100th edition of the annual match between senior teams from the Army and the Royal Navy.

Harry was at the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity for this year’s game. The royal has spearheaded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel.

Saturday’s match at London’s Twickenham Stadium was the final fixture in Britain’s Inter Services rugby competition.

Related Posts