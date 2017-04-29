Royals game vs. Minnesota postponed due to rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Saturday, April 29 Kansas City Royals game vs the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to weather.

MLB has rescheduled the game for Saturday, July 1 at 7:35 p.m. CT as the second game of a split doubleheader.

According to Royals.com tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.

Stadium gates are currently scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. for the second game of the split doubleheader on July 1.

For more information CLICK HERE