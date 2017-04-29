Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade

By Published:
Donald Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade. 

The White House says the president will sign an executive order today that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation’s trade agreements. The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

The venue for the signing of the executive order is a shovel factory in Pennsylvania’s Cumberland County. In the evening, the president will appear at a rally in Harrisburg to cap the occasion of his first 100 days in office.

