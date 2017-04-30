One more chilly day of rain before the sunshine finally returns

We are waking up this morning to cloudy skies and some light sprinkles in some areas in Northeast Kansas. Temperatures are a bit chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. But, those breezy northerly winds are making the wind chills feel like the lower 30s, even the upper 20s in some spots. Brrrrrrrr!!!! So bundle up this morning if you are heading out to church or other Sunday morning plans.

Showers are still in the forecast for our Sunday, but it will slowly start to decrease by the evening hours. Much more scattered activity is expected going into the overnight hours and looking more dry by the time you wake up early Monday morning. Some snowflakes could mix in with those rain showers over our western counties in cities like Concordia. It’s all thanks to that winter storm out west that’s bringing blizzard conditions to Western and North-Central Kansas. There’s no worries for us here in our viewing area as little to no accumulation is expected.

In the end, we’re generally looking at anywhere from a half of an inch to an inch and a half of total rainfall. Some areas could get close to 2 inches possible so be careful for some localized flooding, especially if you live near a low-lying area, creek or stream.

Temperatures will still be on the cool side with highs near that 50 degree mark thanks to those northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25-35 mph, at times. It will allow overnight lows Sunday night to go down to the upper 30s. The good news is that those breezy winds will start switching up to the south on Monday morning as the rain moves out and a warm front moves through, allowing for slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 60s on Monday as the cloud cover will decreases, and the sunshine returns by the afternoon hours.

Milder, near normal, temperatures stick around through the rest of the new week in the middle to upper 60s through lower 70s. There is a chance of some scattered showers on Tuesday night through Wednesday, but we’ll be mostly dry and sunny the second half of the week into next weekend.

Stay Tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso