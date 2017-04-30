Road closures for Cyclovia Topeka event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- In partnership with four Topeka Neighborhood Improvement Associations, Visit Topeka is expanding the Cyclovia Topeka festival throughout the community for a second year.

The event is today from 1-4 p.m. at Crestview Park. This is the first of several events for the year.

Road closures are expected between 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at all listed streets below:

S.W. Shunga between SW Prairie & S.W. Hillcrest

S.W. Morningside between 25th & Shunga

S.W. Sunset between Hillcrest & Shunga

S.W. Hillcrest between SW Sunset & S.W. Shunga