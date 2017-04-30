At least 1 dead, multiple injured in SW Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on the scene late Sunday of a murder in southwest Topeka.

Officers are on scene in the 4100 block of SW 28th Street after reports of gunshots being fired.

A KSNT News crew on the scene says there are over a dozen Topeka police at the scene. Officials say there are multiple gunshot victims with at least one confirmed dead.

Officials had a blue Volkswagen and the resident of 4104 SW 28th blocked off with crime scene tape.

Neighbors tell KSNT News the house is an assisted living house.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is on the scene as well.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update you as information becomes available.

Over a dozen Topeka Police are at the scene of a possible shooting at the 4100 block of SW 28th St. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/YoiEh1RIa5 — Johanna Hecht (@johanna_hecht) April 30, 2017

Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting at the 4100 block of SW 28th St pic.twitter.com/ZLMISwv0T7 — Johanna Hecht (@johanna_hecht) April 30, 2017