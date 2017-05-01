$639M in taxes collected in April for Kansas, $3.3M more than expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is reporting that total tax collections for the month of April exceeded expectations with $3.3 million more than expected.

The Kansas Department of Revenue reported Monday that the state collected $639 million in total tax revenue receipts for April. It is also $36.6 million more than April 2016.

CLICK HERE to see the full report

For the fiscal year, Kansas has collected $4.8 billion in total tax receipts and $5 billion overall.

“Withholding taxes are a good barometer of the state’s economic health because the tax is directly linked to more people working or people working more hours or for higher wages,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams.

Tax collections for March were $11.6 million below expectations.