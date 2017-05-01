Accused shooter’s motive is unclear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of Josh Gueary, the Topeka man accused of killing three people plus himself, are saying that the horrific incident that took place Sunday is completely out of character for the man.

“I didn’t see any sign,” says Jacob Thrall, who would often box with Gueary at Midwest Combat Academy. “He was a family man. He’d always talk about his family and his little daughter.”

The crime scene tape is down and flowers have been put down in front of the house, but neighbors say it will be a while before things return to normal.

The other victims are:  29-year-old Larry Gueary, 64-year-old Jesus Galvez and 20-year-old Soren Galvez.  All are from Topeka.

The residence in which the incident happened is part of a business that provides in-home-care for individuals with special needs.

The provider of the home is Compassionate Care Community Services.

The residence and one vehicle are being held as part of the investigation.

