Below average temps to start May 2017

We’re tracking leftover rain showers from the weekend soaker. Other than a couple lingering showers this morning, expect drier skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Sunday – seasonably cool weather is still in place, so don’t expect temps much warmer than the lower 60s today. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming (seemingly by the day) – it’s now up to 71°. So, we’ll be about 10° below that seasonal standard today. It’s also worth mentioning that west winds will INCREASE throughout the day. Westerly breezes will gust over 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Nice, seasonal weather sticks around for tomorrow. Highs will push 70° by Tuesday afternoon with lighter winds. We’ll watch the cloud cover increase pretty quickly, though. Our next storm system is slated for Wednesday. Shockingly, it will also stand as our only chance for rain this week. There will be a couple hours of rain-free time on Wednesday, but for the most part – rain dominates the midweek forecast. Some spots could pick-up an additional inch or so of rain on Wednesday. At this point in time, severe weather is not in play – but we’ll keep you updated as Wednesday gets closer.

Today and Wednesday will be the coolest days of the week – highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s. But that’s the small price we pay for a nice stretch of beautiful weather, that’s only a few days away. Starting on Thursday, wall-to-wall sunshine dominate the forecast through the weekend. That’s at least four consecutive days without rain chances and warming weather. Highs will go from the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon, all the way up to 80° on Sunday afternoon. Lows will be fairly mild too. Expect them in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout this stretch. Now, it’s not rare to have these dry spells in May – but it is a bit surprising given our wet weather pattern as of late. We all know the saying…April showers bring May flowers. Turns out the ‘May flowers’ are coming out early in the month! Enjoy!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert