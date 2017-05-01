Garden City crews to assist cleanup efforts after winter storm

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Beginning next week, Garden City Public Works crews will initiate special waste pickups in order to help residents dispose of tree limbs and debris brought down by the recent snowstorm.

“We’re clearing emergencies this week,” said Public Works Director Sam Curran. “We’re making sure streets are clear and businesses are able to be open. We hope to start special pickups in residential areas next week.”

Small tree limbs no longer than four feet in length and two inches in diameter should be disposed of in the same trash containers that are used for everyday waste. This should be done over several weeks, with only a few limbs disposed of at a time to allow the continued use of the container for normal trash.

Large tree limbs and branches brought down as a result of the storm may be cut and stacked beside the curb of the individual’s residence. City crews cannot pick up branches and debris placed in the alleys, and under no circumstances should any type of storm debris be piled or pushed into the street.

For downed trees and limbs that residents are unable to manage on their own, City staff recommends hiring a licensed contractor. A list of arborists licensed with the City of Garden City is available online: Storm Debris Removal.