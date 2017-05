TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident Monday afternoon is slowing down traffic in west Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the accident involves two vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-70 near SW MacVicar.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene.

Traffic has been reported to be backed up back 1st Street.