Jewish community remember those who were lost during the Holocaust

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The local Jewish community came together Monday to remember those who lost their lives during the most darkest time in their history.

Hundreds gathered at the Ramada Inn for a Holocaust Commemoration Ceremony.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and other local legislators were present as a proclamation was made to commemorate this somber day.

The Washburn University Choir made a performance.

The event’s keynote speaker was Sam Wisman, grandson of Holocaust survivor Herbert Moses who shared a recording of his grandfather’s experience.

There was also a row of candles lit to remember the about six million Jews who were killed at the hands of the Nazi empire during World War II.

The holocaust has been well known to be the biggest genocide in the world’s history.

