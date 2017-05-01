Legislature ends spring break Monday

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State lawmakers are headed back to work Monday.

The state legislature will reconvene following a spring break.

KSNT News Political Analyst, Dr. Bob Beatty, said the group is likely to tackle an increase in sales tax – as they continue their efforts to close a nearly $350 million budget shortfall.

Beatty said, “a number of legislators…including democrats, aren’t too happy about a possible sales tax increase.” Instead, the analyst said those lawmakers would prefer to see a change in tax policy.

State legislators are reportedly frustrated with tax increases being a go to solution for filling budget gaps.

With their return to session, government leaders will also continue to look for solutions to better fund Kansas schools.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s