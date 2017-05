NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a human skull and remains were discovered west of Neosho Rapids.

Deputies responded to the area at 1:23 Saturday afternoon where they were assisted by the Lyon County Coroner in recovering the remains.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.