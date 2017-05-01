Person injured in SW Topeka deadly shooting was a resident at group home

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/Vanessa Alonso)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas agency says a survivor of a weekend shooting that left four other people dead at a Topeka  group home was a resident of the site.

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services spokeswoman Angela de Rocha said Monday that the resident was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspected gunman, 25-year-old Joshua Gueary, on Sunday killed 29-year-old Larry Gueary, 20-year-old Soren Galvez and 64-year-old Jesus Galvez before turning the gun on himself.

A lawyer for the Topeka home’s owners, Jonathan and Gina Allen, said Monday that the three people slain worked at the home. Pedro Irigonegaray says Larry Gueary was the suspected gunman’s brother and Jesus and Soren Galvez were Gina Allen’s father and brother, respectively.

Police have not released a possible motive.

