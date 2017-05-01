Police: 2 in custody in connection with Wichita killing

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, say they’ve arrested two people in connection with last week’s stabbing death of an 86-year-old man.

Police say a 28-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.

It was not immediately clear Monday if the two had been formally charged.

Police said Otto Meyer was found dead Friday at a Wichita house he owned but in which he did not live, and that he had been repeatedly stabbed.

Police on Monday declined to discuss Meyer’s possible relationship to the suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s