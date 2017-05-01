Police: 2 in custody in connection with Wichita killing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, say they’ve arrested two people in connection with last week’s stabbing death of an 86-year-old man.

Police say a 28-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery.

It was not immediately clear Monday if the two had been formally charged.

Police said Otto Meyer was found dead Friday at a Wichita house he owned but in which he did not live, and that he had been repeatedly stabbed.

Police on Monday declined to discuss Meyer’s possible relationship to the suspects.