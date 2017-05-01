Police investigating central Topeka gas station robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating and looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in central Topeka.

Police responded to the BP gas station at Huntoon and Lane late Monday morning after a panic alarm went off. The clerk at the store told police that a robbery had occurred.

Police said the suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the front and tan or light colored pants, white tennis shoes, black gloves and a blue bandana over his face. The suspect was armed with a revolver. Police said he took an unknown amount of money from the store and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.