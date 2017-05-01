Stormont Vail CEO says they were never approached to buy St. Francis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline is approaching for parties interested in purchasing St. Francis Health.

SCL Health announced in April they would cease operating the hospital this summer if another operator did not come forward.

SCL Health hired City Group to reach out to interested parties and after making the announcement, multiple parties showed their interest in buying the hospital.

One interested party is St. Francis’ neighbor Stormont Vail. They submitted their letter of intent on Friday but Stormont Vail CEO Randy Peterson said his hospital was never approached by City Group at all.

“Their job was to go out to every organization that they could think have to see if we would be interested in buying St. Francis and we were never approached.”

Parties interested in buying St. Francis have until Tuesday evening at 5:00 to submit their letters of intent.