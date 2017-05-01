Technology companies and banks lead stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are higher Monday with big technology companies like Apple and banks leading the way. Banks are rising with bond yields after Congress agreed to a deal that will keep the government operating for the rest of the fiscal year. That averts a potential shutdown. Investors are selling bonds, gold, and high-dividend stocks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,391 as of 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 4 points to 20,954 as Boeing and IBM lagged. The Nasdaq composite rose 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,092. That put the index on track for another record close. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,403.

LEADERS: Technology companies rose again. Apple climbed $3.10, or 2.2 percent, to $146.75 and Facebook added $1.93, or 1.3 percent, to $152.18. Apple will report its first-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday and Facebook will make its report late Wednesday.

So far, earnings for technology companies and banks are both up 19 percent compared to a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. However most banks have already released their results and there are dozens of technology companies remaining to report.

The S&P 500 technology index is up almost 16 percent while the S&P 500 itself is up almost 7 percent.

Consumer-focused companies also rose, as online retailer Amazon.com picked up $28.81, or 3.1 percent, to $953.80.

BANKS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.33 percent from 2.29 percent late Friday. That sent interest rates higher and helped bank stocks rise. Capital One Financial is up $1.57, or 2 percent, at $81.95 and Citizens Financial rose 80 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $37.37.

Bank stocks briefly stumbled in the afternoon after President Donald Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News that he is open to the idea of breaking up the nation’s largest banks. But the stocks quickly recovered and investors don’t appear overly concerned about that possibility as companies like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were still trading higher.

Overall, investors felt more comfortable taking risks on stocks. In addition to selling bonds, they sold high-dividend stocks including utilities, phone companies and household goods retailers. The prices of gold and silver also fell.

TRIBUNE TALKS? Tribune Media rose after the Financial Times reported that 21st Century Fox and Blackstone may make a joint takeover bid for the company. Tribune Media has stakes in Food Network, WGN cable network and owns TV stations. Tribune stock gained $2, or 5.5 percent, to $38.56. The companies declined to comment. Sinclair Broadcast Group is also reported to be interested in buying Tribune.

GROUNDED: Aerospace companies struggled after aircraft parts distributor Wesco Aircraft Holdings gave a weak second-quarter forecast. The company also said its president and CEO retired. Its stock tumbled $2.18, or 17.9 percent, to $9.98 while Boeing fell $2.1, or 1.2 percent, to $182.70 and aircraft and helicopter maker Textron gave up 21 cents to $46.45.

Industrial companies lagged the rest of the market overall. The Institute for Supply Management said output by U.S. factories grew for the eighth straight month, but the pace was slower than the last few months and the result was not as good as experts expected. New orders and hiring grew more slowly in April.

BIG SHAKEUP: Investment management company AllianceBernstein fell after it replaced Peter Kraus as chairman and CEO and removed most of the directors of its board. Kraus has led the company since 2008. The company named a new non-executive chairman and separate CEO, and removed nine of the 11 members of the board. It named six new directors. The stock gave up 80 cents, or 3.5 percent, to $22.10.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 49 cents, or 1 percent, to $48.84 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 53 cents, or 1 percent, to $51.52 a barrel in London.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline lost 2 cents to $1.53 a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.49 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 6 cents to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: The price of gold fell $12.80, or 1 percent, to $1,255.50 an ounce. Silver fell 42 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $16.84 an ounce. Copper rose 5 cents, or 2 percent, to $2.66 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.81 yen from 111.44 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0906 from $1.0895.

OVERSEAS: Many markets in Asia and Europe were closed for May Day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was an exception and it gained 0.6 percent. Stocks in Japan were helped by a weaker yen and strong readings in a manufacturing survey.