Topeka groups displays big May Day basket

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/Vanessa Alonso)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A local group is getting the month of May started in a big way.

Azura Credit Union celebrated “May Day” with unveiling a big May Day paper basket. The basket is 12-feet and 9-inches tall.

The group has submitted their entry to the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s largest paper basket.

The giant basket will be on display inside the Topeka Public Library for the next several weeks.

May Day focuses on going above and beyond and celebrating the optimism that arrives with spring.

