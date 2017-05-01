Topeka man faces 20 years prison after admitting to deadly 2016 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has admitted he killed a passenger in another vehicle during a police chase last year.

Marcos Adan Cruz Jr., 21, of Topeka entered guilty pleas to five felonies related to the incident including murder in the second degree, flee or attempt to elude police, aggravated battery, and three counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said sentencing has been scheduled for June 23, 2017. As part of the plea agreement, the parties have agreed to recommend a judge impose consecutive sentences for each county for each count for a sentence of 20 years.

A witness at a preliminary hearing testified a speeding car ran a red light and hit another car, which was forced into a fence at the Topeka Zoo. A passenger in that car, 69-year-old Edward Greene of Tecumseh, died at the scene. The driver was injured.

Cruz’s 8-month-old son was in his car but was not seriously injured.