TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department are on scene of a shooting in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the shooting happened in the area of SW 33rd and Oakley, just east of Gage.

Dispatch said there is at least one victim. Their condition is not known at this time.

No word of any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene and will update you as new information becomes available.

