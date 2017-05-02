1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Jackson County fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries suffered from a structure fire in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said at 9:14 Monday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the fire at the home located at 3214 Highway K-16, west of Holton. Multiple crews responded to the scene where they found someone inside. The person was taken to a Topeka hospital.

Sheriff Morse tells KSNT News the victim was alert and conscious when they were transported to the hospital. Morse said there is no information to the patient’s condition available at this time.

The structure is a total loss.

The Jackson County Sheriff’ and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.