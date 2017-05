TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two teenagers were injured Tuesday evening after a go kart they were on had a bad run in with a tree.

Police said the teens were using the go kart in an alley at 27th and Madison, when the go kart driver hit a ditch. That caused the vehicle to jump across 28th Street and hit a tree. The intersection is located at 29th and Madison in southeast Topeka.

Crews on scene tell KSNT News one juvenile walked away from the accident and two others have minor injuries.